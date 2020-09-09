Is Yuvraj Singh making a comeback from retirement?

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is looking to make a comeback from retirement and has written a letter to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly asking the board’s permission.

The all-rounder has agreed to make a comeback to play for Punjab in the upcoming domestic season. He had been asked to return in a player-cum-mentor role.

Yuvraj had even spent a training camp with several young batsmen from the Punjab team like Shubman Gill and Anmolpreet Singh earlier this year.

“I was done with domestic cricket, though I did want to continue to play in other domestic franchise-based leagues worldwide if I got permission from the BCCI. But I also couldn’t ignore (Punjab Cricket Association secretary) Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought, for nearly three or four weeks, and it was almost as if I didn’t even have to make a conscious decision in the end,” Yuvraj told Cricbuzz.

If given permission to play for Punjab, Yuvraj is looking to only play T20s and will not play in the other shorter-format tournaments.

He said, “The motivation (to return) is to help Punjab win championships. Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), myself, we have won tournaments, but we haven’t done it together for Punjab, so that was a big factor in my final call.”