CRICKET

Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it after online gaming app pauses pay-to-play contests

Dream11, My11 Circle, and other fantasy apps have been hit hard after the central government passed the Promotion and Regulations of Online Gaming Bill 2025 in the Parliament. When this Bill becomes law, people will cease to play online fantasy games to earn money.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 03:33 PM IST

Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet? See how you can withdraw it after online gaming app pauses pay-to-play contests
How to withdraw money from Dream11 wallet?
    After the passing of the Promotion and Regulations of Online Gaming Bill 2025 in both houses of the Parliament, the future of the popular online gaming app, Dream11, seems to be in the dark. Dream11 is a skill-based portal where people deposit money and create fantasy teams to play online contests in order to earn more money if their players perform well. Ever since the news of the passing of the new law, which is soon to become law, went viral, people who have already played online games on Dream11 are worried about their deposited money, which is available in the online Wallet.

     

    Is your money safe in Dream11 Wallet?

     

    If you also have an account registered with Dream11, then after opening the app, select the top left icon of your profile. After this, select the 'My Balance' section and click on 'Withdraw Instantly' in the 'Winnings' column. Now, you can enter the withdrawal amount and click on 'Withdraw' at the bottom.

     

    In another section on the Dream11 app, the portal informs that the 'Deposit Balance' will be returned by August 29, and all the Play Winnings will be given back as withdrawable winnings. However, Discount Bonus and Discount Points are non-withdrawable and will be nullified by August 23, 2025.

     

    What is the future of Dream11?

     

    After discontinuing cash games and contests, Dream11 has now launched free contests with exciting prizes. Apart from this, the app also has several other games like Ludo, Criq, and a 3D cricket game. Not only this, Dream11 is also offering people the opportunity to opt for SIP and win gold with another sister app named Dream Money: Invest Daily.

     

    However, people who were addicted to pay-to-play contests on Dream11 can play such games for free and get a chance to win an iPhone.

     

