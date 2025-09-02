Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor makes shocking claims

A popular TV actor recently gave an interesting reply when asked whether he would love to play Virat Kohli if any biopic on the cricketer is announced. Know the whole story below.

Biopics on sportspersons have always fascinated fans over the years as they get to see untold stories of their beloved stars on the big screens. Several biopics of cricketers have also been made in recent years, including MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kapil Dev. Even a biopic on former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is currently in the works, and Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing the titular role.

However, several rumours around Virat Kohli's biopic are also trending on social media, as he has already retired from two formats of cricket, Tests and T20Is. But no official confirmation has been made either from Kohli or any actor playing him on the big screen.

Meanwhile, TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary was recently asked whether he would like to play Virat Kohli whenever a biopic is announced on him. In a recent interview, Gurmeet said, ''If ever there is a biopic made and I get the chance, I would definitely like to do it. But I think Virat Kohli himself can do better justice to the role because he is such a great actor and is so good-looking. He has a huge following. Uska opening hi Rs 200-300 crore lagne wali hai (The film will open at Rs 200 to 300 crore).''

Meanwhile, Kohli is expected to make a massive comeback to the cricketing world later this year when Team India take on Australia in a 3-match ODI series. His last international match was against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy, where he scored one run. Apart from this, he also played for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and went on to lift the title for the first time in 18 years.