Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has voiced concern over Virat Kohli’s uncertain ODI future. With no official word from the BCCI or team management, he urges clarity on Kohli’s role, leaving fans and cricketing circles puzzled.

Virat Kohli's return to international cricket is still uncertain, and his future in ODIs remains ambiguous, which has led chief selector Ajit Agarkar to feel increasingly pessimistic. Kohli's last appearance for India was during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where the team secured a second consecutive ICC trophy under Rohit Sharma, and he has not participated in any matches since the IPL 2025 final in May.

A report from RevSportz indicates a sense of "pessimism" surrounding Kohli's international cricket prospects due to a "lack of communication" from the former captain of India. This news comes just days after both he and Rohit Sharma were excluded from the India A squad for the upcoming 50-over series against Australia A at home. The report mentioned that the team management had hoped to include both players in the series as preparation for the white-ball tour of Australia.

At present, Australia A is visiting India for a Test series. After the conclusion of the second unofficial match in Lucknow, India A will engage in three 50-over games at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. There were widespread speculations that both senior batsmen would participate in these matches to prepare for the ODI series in Australia, especially since neither has played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025.

Nevertheless, both Rohit and Kohli successfully completed their mandatory pre-season fitness tests earlier this month. While the India ODI captain went to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for his test and stayed there for training, which was thought to be in preparation for the ODI series against Australia, Kohli had the advantage of completing his tests in London.

The report further noted that the recent developments regarding Kohli have raised concerns about his future in ODI cricket, especially with the 50-over World Cup still two years away.

Earlier this summer, rumors circulated following a media report suggesting that both players might make their final international cricket appearances during the tour of Australia. Rohit and Kohli had already announced their retirement from T20Is in June last year, following India's T20 World Cup victory in Barbados, and stepped away from Tests in May earlier this year.

