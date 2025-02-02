Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy was brief, as Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan sent him back to the pavilion for just 6 runs during the first innings of the match at Aun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After dismissing India batsman Virat Kohli during the last Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Railways bowler Himanshu Sangwan received a lot of negative feedback on social media. Kohli, returning to domestic cricket after several years, was out for just six runs, with Himanshu's delivery sending the off stump flying.

Despite the criticism from fans, Kohli himself recognized the quality of Himanshu's delivery that led to his dismissal. The match was highly anticipated, with spectators eagerly looking forward to Kohli's performance. Amidst chants of "Kohli! Kohli!", the cricketer displayed his talent by hitting a boundary off one of Himanshu's deliveries. However, Himanshu had the last laugh, dismissing Kohli with a brilliant in-swinging ball.

After the match, where Delhi won by an innings and 19 runs, Himanshu approached Kohli in the dressing room, presenting him with the very ball that had led to his dismissal. According to Dainik Jagran, Kohli engaged in a conversation with Himanshu, showing respect for the bowler's skill.

"Is this the same ball with which you got me out?" On hearing yes, Virat added, "It was a great ball, it was fun." He then gave his autograph on the ball before Himanshu told him that he was also once part of the Delhi dressing room at the under-19 level. Kohli responded saying: "I have heard about you. You are a good bowler. Best wishes for the future."

Himanshu called it the best dismissal of his career after making news on Friday by making Kohli struggle in red-ball cricket on his 13-year comeback to the Ranji Trophy. He did stress, though, that the Indian batter is a source of inspiration for the whole country.

“It is the most important wicket of my life. It goes without saying. Virat Kohli is an inspiration to the whole country,” he said. “First time in life I saw so many people turning up for a Ranji Trophy game. It was special for all of us."

Kohli's dismissal was merely a small hurdle for Delhi, who took full advantage of strong half-centuries from captain Ayush Badoni (99) and Sumit Mathur (86) to pile up a total of 374 in reply to Railways' first-innings score of 241. Off-spinner Shivam Sharma excelled with a five-wicket haul, limiting Railways to just 114 runs on Day 3. This commanding display secured Delhi's second victory of the season.

