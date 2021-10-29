Trending#

'Is this Pollard's way of protest against Sharjah pitch?': WI skipper retiring 'ill' inspires hilarious reactions

The fans wondered if it was the first official 'retired out' by a batter as Pollard was struggling to middle the ball, scoring 8 runs off 16 balls.


Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard had walked off after being at 8* (16) but returned since WI had lost 7 wickets | Photo: ICC

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 05:50 PM IST

It was a bizarre event in the middle as West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard started walking off the field midway during the 13th over of his side's batting innings against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The official scorecard said that Pollard had retired hurt due to excessive heat.

However, many fans suggested and wondered if he has retired out as Pollard was struggling to time the ball and had scored just eight runs off 16 balls. West Indies were in the middle of a slugfest on a slow Sharjah surface and Pollard retiring hurt brought Andre Russell.

The defending champions would have hoped that a new batter, fresh legs that too of Russell would bring some momentum to their innings. However, it went from bad to worse for the Windies as Russell was run-out on the non-striker's end even before facing a ball.

Nicholas Pooran with an attacking knock of 40 off just 22 balls and some late strikes from Jason Holder helped the West Indies get to 142. After Dwayne Bravo got out, Pollard returned and made a contribution to that 142, hitting a six off the last ball of the innings.

After which, Michael Atherton on air confirmed that Pollard had retired ill as informed by the umpires.

Pollard walking off because of him struggling in the middle might start a new trend of players walking off midway during the innings to help the team's cause. While some joked he went out to take a nap or answer nature's call. Here are some of the reactions: