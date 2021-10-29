'Is this Pollard's way of protest against Sharjah pitch?': WI skipper retiring 'ill' inspires hilarious reactions

It was a bizarre event in the middle as West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard started walking off the field midway during the 13th over of his side's batting innings against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The official scorecard said that Pollard had retired hurt due to excessive heat.

However, many fans suggested and wondered if he has retired out as Pollard was struggling to time the ball and had scored just eight runs off 16 balls. West Indies were in the middle of a slugfest on a slow Sharjah surface and Pollard retiring hurt brought Andre Russell.

The defending champions would have hoped that a new batter, fresh legs that too of Russell would bring some momentum to their innings. However, it went from bad to worse for the Windies as Russell was run-out on the non-striker's end even before facing a ball.

Nicholas Pooran with an attacking knock of 40 off just 22 balls and some late strikes from Jason Holder helped the West Indies get to 142. After Dwayne Bravo got out, Pollard returned and made a contribution to that 142, hitting a six off the last ball of the innings.

After which, Michael Atherton on air confirmed that Pollard had retired ill as informed by the umpires.

Pollard walking off because of him struggling in the middle might start a new trend of players walking off midway during the innings to help the team's cause. While some joked he went out to take a nap or answer nature's call. Here are some of the reactions:

Pollard retired out? A new chapter in T20 cricket?! About right that it came on this poor pitch... for want of better SR, never mind that Russell run-out next ball. #WIvsBAN #T20WorldCup — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 29, 2021

Pollard goes out possibly retired hurt or is this a strategic retirement? Have to wait for an official word. Next ball Russell got dismissed on a diamond duck. Luck not with WI. The pitch in Sharjah isn't conducive to WI stroke players — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 29, 2021

Pollard retires hurt, Dre Russ' unlucky run out, a dropped sitter, a missed stumping. Funniest 15 minutes this WC! #WIvBAN — Saahil (@saahilspeaking) October 29, 2021

Pollard unable to hit, so retires out.... unbelievable... MI will think on retention now... — Narayanan (@Narayan22538287) October 29, 2021

Retired out needs to be an acceptable tactic in this format now. Glad Pollard took that initiative if that's the reason and not dehydration or something else. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 29, 2021

Or is it a protest against the Sharjah pitch? pic.twitter.com/ruw87GWTTB — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 29, 2021

Pollard sone chala gaya kya? #T20WorldCup — Mazakiya ShortLeg (@MShortleg) October 29, 2021