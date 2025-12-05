'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs

On his YouTube channel, popular Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra talked about the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the 50-over format despite being one of the highest wicket-takers.

The Indian team management and selectors have been in question on social media for not picking several better-performing and experienced players in the squad recently. Popular Hindi commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra also questioned the selectors in a YouTube video for not selecting Mohammed Siraj and sidelining him in the ODI squad. In a video shared on his YouTube channel and later on Instagram, Aakash Chopra asked, ''When Did Siraj Become a One-Format Player?''

''Can you understand what is happening with Mohammed Siraj? I cannot understand at all. I cannot wrap my head around the fact that he has become a one-format player. You keep wondering why we don't see Mohammed Siraj in the ODI setup. Not in ODIs or T20Is. They've made him pack his bags and made him only a one-format player. Why are we doing this? I don't know, and I am a little surprised,'' Chopra said in his YouTube video.

''And when did this happen? When he plays Test cricket, we are so effusive of him for his passion, commitment, and wicket-taking abilities. But how did he vanish from ODI cricket? He is playing domestic cricket currently. When he was not picked for the Champions Trophy, we were a little disappointed because two years prior to that, he was the highest wicket-taker for India in that format,'' he added.

''Then suddenly his name is missing. And it’s still missing. Others are playing – Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, but Mohammed Siraj is nowhere to be seen. He is not in ODIs, absent from T20Is. Why did this happen? Personally, I don’t know. When did he become a single-format player?''

For those unversed, in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, the Indian selectors have picked Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh in the fast-bowler faction of the squad. Meanwhile, Team India will lock horns with South Africa in the third and final ODI match in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6, which will be a decider game as the series is currently levelled 1-1.