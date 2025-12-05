FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs

On his YouTube channel, popular Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra talked about the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj from the 50-over format despite being one of the highest wicket-takers.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

'Is Siraj a one-format player?': Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Mohammed Siraj in ODIs
Aakash Chopra questions selectors for not picking Siraj in ODIs
The Indian team management and selectors have been in question on social media for not picking several better-performing and experienced players in the squad recently. Popular Hindi commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra also questioned the selectors in a YouTube video for not selecting Mohammed Siraj and sidelining him in the ODI squad. In a video shared on his YouTube channel and later on Instagram, Aakash Chopra asked, ''When Did Siraj Become a One-Format Player?''

''Can you understand what is happening with Mohammed Siraj? I cannot understand at all. I cannot wrap my head around the fact that he has become a one-format player. You keep wondering why we don't see Mohammed Siraj in the ODI setup. Not in ODIs or T20Is. They've made him pack his bags and made him only a one-format player. Why are we doing this? I don't know, and I am a little surprised,'' Chopra said in his YouTube video.

''And when did this happen? When he plays Test cricket, we are so effusive of him for his passion, commitment, and wicket-taking abilities. But how did he vanish from ODI cricket? He is playing domestic cricket currently. When he was not picked for the Champions Trophy, we were a little disappointed because two years prior to that, he was the highest wicket-taker for India in that format,'' he added.

''Then suddenly his name is missing. And it’s still missing. Others are playing – Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, but Mohammed Siraj is nowhere to be seen. He is not in ODIs, absent from T20Is. Why did this happen? Personally, I don’t know. When did he become a single-format player?''

For those unversed, in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, the Indian selectors have picked Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh in the fast-bowler faction of the squad. Meanwhile, Team India will lock horns with South Africa in the third and final ODI match in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6, which will be a decider game as the series is currently levelled 1-1.

