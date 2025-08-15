Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Despite Shubman Gill’s dominance in Test cricket, his chances in the shorter format are uncertain due to the current team composition. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to retain his captaincy role for the Asia Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

The Asia Cup 2025 is fast approaching, and attention is focused on India's team for the multi-nation tournament, set to take place from September 9 to 28 in the UAE. Amidst various speculations about India's potential line-ups, Test captain Shubman Gill might not be selected for the Asia Cup 2025. Gill has experienced an impressive few months in his career. Following a standout IPL 2025 season with the bat, he was appointed as India's new Test captain.

In light of the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, Gill assumed the crucial role and captained India in the five-match Test series. He had an outstanding performance in the series, which concluded in a 2-2 draw, scoring 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, including four centuries.

As reported by the Times of India, the selectors are pleased with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the team's openers, which could pose a challenge for Shubman Gill.

"With India looking to persist with the opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, Gill is currently struggling to even make it to the side. Even Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a great series in England, and middle-order bat Shreyas Iyer are likely not to be picked for the T20 side. Jaiswal has been told by the selectors to focus on red-ball cricket," a BCCI source was quoted by The Times of India as saying.

The report suggested that both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer might not be included in the Asia Cup squad, as selectors are said to have advised the former to focus on red-ball cricket.

In contrast, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri is of the opinion that Indian Test captain Shubman Gill will remain a key player in the Indian team for many years to come. The talented batter was recently honored with the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July 2025 due to his outstanding performances against England.

In a video posted on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel, Shastri remarked, "Without a doubt, Shubman Gill will be around for a considerable time because we've witnessed the type of series he's had here. At just 25 years old, and with this level of exposure, he will only improve further."

"He ranks among the best. He will continue to be among the elite. He exhibits composure and has a regal presence. There’s something majestic about him when you observe his batting style; it’s very pleasing to watch, fluid, and he possesses the capability to play lengthy innings," he continued.

Also read| 'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch

Also read| 'Retirement lelu?': Rohit Sharma's hilarious reply to Rishabh Pant from Champions Trophy Final goes viral - Watch
