Is Shubman Gill fit for South Africa T20Is? BCCI issues major fitness update

The BCCI has provided a major update on Shubman Gill’s fitness ahead of the T20I series against South Africa. After completing his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence and clearing all fitness tests, Gill has been declared fit to rejoin the squad, boosting India before the three-match series.

Is Shubman Gill ready to participate in the T20I series against South Africa? Just days ahead of the five-match series, the BCCI has shared significant news regarding Gill. Although the India T20I vice-captain was included in the squad, his participation depended on his fitness. On Saturday (December 6), the BCCI Centre of Excellence informed the Sports Science and Medicine team of the management that Gill is fit to compete in all formats.

"Shubman Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation at CoE and has met the requisite criteria to be declared fit for all formats of the game," the communication reads.

Gill sustained a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, where he faced only three balls before leaving the field. He was unable to bat during India's chase.

Subsequently, Gill was excluded from the ODI series. In his absence, KL Rahul is captaining the Men in Blue for the ODI matches against South Africa, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also part of the ODI squad.

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed as the vice-captain for the ODI team prior to the Australia tour, is also sidelined due to an injury and is not included in the current squad.

The first T20I of the five-match series between India and South Africa is set to take place in Cuttack on December 9. The second T20I will be held in Mullanpur on December 11, followed by the third T20I in Dharamsala on December 14. The final two T20Is will occur in Lucknow and Ahmedabad on December 17 and 19, respectively.

South Africa executed a remarkable comeback, achieving a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series. The ongoing three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1, with the winner of the third match securing the series 2-1.

India T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

