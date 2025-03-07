Fans speculated about a possible romantic relationship between her and Shubman Gill after she posted about her visit to a stadium, leading to more rumors and questions about their dating status.

Avneet Kaur, the popular actress and social media influencer, recently faced a wave of online backlash after posting photos from the Dubai International Stadium on Instagram. Her post, which showcased her experience at the India vs Australia Semi-final match, triggered a flurry of mockery, speculation, and criticism across various social media platforms.

The post quickly fueled rumors about her supposed relationship with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, as fans began to question the link between her visit to the stadium and the ongoing dating rumors. Amidst the speculation, many users also took the chance to make unflattering comments about her looks.

While some fans praised Kaur's stylish stadium outfit, the comment section was flooded with remarks connecting her presence to Shubman Gill, who has been the subject of romantic gossip involving the actress for some time now.

Comments such as “Is this because of Shubman?” and “Are you here to watch the match or someone else?” were prevalent, intensifying the speculation. Neither Avneet Kaur nor Shubman Gill has publicly commented on the dating rumors, leaving fans to analyze their social media posts and public appearances for any clues. This silence has only fueled the speculation further, with the recent Dubai post adding to the intrigue.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the two have been romantically linked. Rumors of Shubman Gill dating Avneet Kaur began circulating months ago, spurred by their occasional interactions on social media and reported sightings together.

As the excitement for the finals grows, it remains uncertain whether Avneet will make an appearance. India is preparing for the big event on Sunday, March 9, as the Kiwis get ready to face the Men in Blue in Dubai, with the latter aiming for their third title win.

