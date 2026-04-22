Is Shreyas Iyer being treated unfairly? Ex-India star questions team management

Shreyas Iyer’s relationship with the Team India management has come under discussion after a former India star explained why the batter could feel unhappy with recent decisions. The comments have sparked fresh debate over Iyer’s role and future in the national side.

As IPL 2026 hits its halfway point, the talk around Shreyas Iyer is heating up again. A lot of people want to see him back in India's T20I squad, and some are even pushing for him to take over as captain from Suryakumar Yadav. Sanjay Manjrekar has thrown his weight behind Shreyas, saying he’s got every reason to be upset after the way selectors left him out.

Remember, just a few months after his solid World Cup run in 2023, BCCI took Shreyas off the central contracts list. They said he skipped domestic games, but later, Shreyas explained an injury kept him out. Still, he found a way back to the ODI team, led KKR to an IPL trophy, and made his mark at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"They decided not to give him a contract, and that may have hurt him. He started turning up for Mumbai and then made a comeback for India against England in a one-day series, culminating in the Champions Trophy where he was superb. Then came this IPL performance, yet he still wasn’t picked," Manjrekar said in a podcast with Sportstar.

Last season in the IPL, he was on fire—scored 603 runs, dragged PBKS into the final, and had his best run yet. Even then, he couldn’t break into the T20I side, missing out on both the Asia Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

"If that performance doesn’t get you into the Indian team—a player like Shreyas Iyer, batting down the order, where the roles are toughest—it is just unfair. If he has that angst towards someone for giving him that kind of a deal, I think it’s valid," he added.

Right now, Shreyas is still making a statement: 208 runs so far this IPL, averaging 52, striking at 182.46. He hasn’t played a T20I for India since late 2023, and honestly, it feels like it’s past time he got another look. PBKS look set for their maiden IPL title as they sit on top with 39 matches to go. Their next test? DC on April 25.

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