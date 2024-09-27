Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

Is Shakib Al Hasan's life at risk? BCB President distances himself from responsibility for his safety

Amid the political turmoil in Bangladesh, Shakib was among 147 people named in a murder case in Dhaka last month.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:25 AM IST

Is Shakib Al Hasan's life at risk? BCB President distances himself from responsibility for his safety
File Photo
Bangladesh's renowned all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, is currently facing uncertainty regarding his safety as he contemplates a potential return to his homeland. 

In a recent statement, Faruque Ahmed, President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), emphasized that the board does not possess the authority to ensure Shakib's safe departure from the country in the event of security concerns. This situation highlights the challenges and complexities that Shakib may encounter as he navigates his decision to return to Bangladesh.

"Actually, I am not a member of any [law enforcement] agency -- not that I am from RAB or Police. So, this is not in my hand," Faruque was quoted as saying by Daily Star at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur on Thursday.

"I believe there is nothing better than him being able to play his final Test at home. But his safety issues are not in our hands as these need to come from the highest authorities and the player himself. The board does not have the authority to ensure security clearance to any individual," Faruque added.

When questioned about Shakib's request for a guarantee of a safe departure from the country, Faruque stated, "I do not believe that the board possesses the authority to grant such a request."

Accused of murder in his home country, renowned Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement plans on Thursday.

"It has been tough for me. Only Allah knows how I am focused on the game. Even I don't know," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully, BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," said the spinner.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh. If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket," he added.

Also read| ‘Tagdi practice karwayi’: Shubman Gill after facing Rishabh Pant’s spin in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test – Watch

