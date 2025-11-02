FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams

Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'

Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock

PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift off aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket, says, 'Makes us proud...'

Is Sara Tendulkar unlucky for Shubman Gill? Netizens react to batter's performance in 3rd T20I against Australia

Suhana Khan gives personal touch to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday with ‘King and King’s Princess’ wish

CEC Gyanesh Kumar issues BIG statement after Jan Suraaj supporter's murder: 'Zero tolerance towards...'

Barack Obama trains guns at Donald Trump over his AI video: 'Weird videos of a US President...'

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup final: Harmanpreet Kaur matches 43-year-old unwanted record, still holds edge over South Africa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men

Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by 3 men

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and

Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'

Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartf

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Is Sara Tendulkar unlucky for Shubman Gill? Netizens react to batter's performance in 3rd T20I against Australia

Team India's vice-captain in T20I, Shubman Gill, was dismissed for just 15 runs in the 3rd T20I game against Australia on Sunday.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 08:02 PM IST

Is Sara Tendulkar unlucky for Shubman Gill? Netizens react to batter's performance in 3rd T20I against Australia
Sara Tendulkar was spotted watching IND vs AUS match in Hobart
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The third T20I match between India and Australia in Hobart was a treat for the Indian cricket fans as the Men in Blue clinched the game convincingly by 5 wickets and levelled the 5-match series 1-1. However, the Indian fans were glued to the screens when Team India were chasing the 187-run target from the home side. During the innings, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, was also spotted cheering and supporting India in Hobart. On social media, she is often linked with Team India's T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill. However, Gill was dismissed cheaply in the game for just 15 runs in the 6th over.

In the 6th over, Gill smashed an outstanding boundary over mid-wicket on Nathan Ellis' delivery, following which the cameraman immediately panned to Sara, who was sitting in the stands. However, on the next ball, Gill became prey to Ellis' slower delivery and had to return to the dressing room.

Check out some of the funniest reactions on social media after Gill got dismissed cheaply in the match.

The relationship between Sara and Shubman is still not officially confirmed; however, gossip around their friendship has always been one of the hottest topics on social media. But for those unversed, Sara Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of Australia tourism and was supposedly present during the match for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India defeated Australia in the Hobart T20I on Sunday, levelling the 5-match series 1-1. The next match will be played in Gold Coast on November 6 and the final match in the series is scheduled to be played in Brisbane on November 8.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by three men
Kolkata horror: 14-year-old girl, out for tuition, gang-raped by 3 men
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and other teams
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money: Full breakdown for winner, runner-up and
Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartfelt apology: 'Have been advised by...'
Shah Rukh Khan skips greeting fans outside Mannat on his birthday, shares heartf
Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA-W final, but wins hearts with fiery knock
Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma misses out on dream century in IND-W vs SA
PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift off aboard 'bahubali' LVM3-M5 rocket, says, 'Makes us proud...'
PM Modi congratulates ISRO after 'heaviest' CMS-03 satellite's successful lift..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE