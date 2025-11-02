Is Sara Tendulkar unlucky for Shubman Gill? Netizens react to batter's performance in 3rd T20I against Australia

Team India's vice-captain in T20I, Shubman Gill, was dismissed for just 15 runs in the 3rd T20I game against Australia on Sunday.

The third T20I match between India and Australia in Hobart was a treat for the Indian cricket fans as the Men in Blue clinched the game convincingly by 5 wickets and levelled the 5-match series 1-1. However, the Indian fans were glued to the screens when Team India were chasing the 187-run target from the home side. During the innings, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, was also spotted cheering and supporting India in Hobart. On social media, she is often linked with Team India's T20I vice-captain, Shubman Gill. However, Gill was dismissed cheaply in the game for just 15 runs in the 6th over.

In the 6th over, Gill smashed an outstanding boundary over mid-wicket on Nathan Ellis' delivery, following which the cameraman immediately panned to Sara, who was sitting in the stands. However, on the next ball, Gill became prey to Ellis' slower delivery and had to return to the dressing room.

Check out some of the funniest reactions on social media after Gill got dismissed cheaply in the match.

The relationship between Sara and Shubman is still not officially confirmed; however, gossip around their friendship has always been one of the hottest topics on social media. But for those unversed, Sara Tendulkar is the brand ambassador of Australia tourism and was supposedly present during the match for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India defeated Australia in the Hobart T20I on Sunday, levelling the 5-match series 1-1. The next match will be played in Gold Coast on November 6 and the final match in the series is scheduled to be played in Brisbane on November 8.