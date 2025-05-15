Rajasthan Royals have updated fans on Sanju Samson's status for the rest of IPL 2025. He has missed several recent matches due to an injury, but he played as an Impact Player at the beginning of the season.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches its resumption, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have provided a significant update regarding their captain, Sanju Samson. The franchise recently shared a video showcasing Samson's batting practice in the nets, where he appeared to be in excellent physical condition. Samson has not participated in a match since April 16 due to an injury sustained during a game against the Delhi Capitals. However, his recent performance in training suggests that he may be ready to return to the playing XI for the upcoming match against the Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 18.

Prior to the tournament's temporary suspension, Samson remained with the team, while Riyan Parag took over as captain during his absence, having led RR when Samson was utilized as an Impact Player. In the initial three matches of the tournament, Samson played as an Impact Player, as he had not yet been cleared to keep wickets.

The ‘Sanju Samson in the nets’ video you’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/mEIE3iHXeR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2025

Unfortunately, the Rajasthan Royals have struggled this season, securing only three victories out of twelve matches, which has effectively eliminated them from playoff contention. With a total of six points and a net run rate of -0.718, the inaugural IPL champions find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Similarly, both the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have also been eliminated, each managing only three wins.

The IPL 2025 season is set to resume on May 17, with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB currently holds second place in the standings, boasting eight wins from eleven matches. A victory against KKR would propel them to the top of the table. The Gujarat Titans, the IPL 2022 champions, currently occupy the number one position with eight wins and sixteen points, although they may face a potential setback if their in-form batsman, Jos Buttler, is unavailable for the playoffs, should they qualify.

The two IPL qualifiers are scheduled for May 29 and June 1, with the eliminator match also taking place on May 29. The IPL 2025 final is set to occur on June 3.

Also read| IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios for all 7 teams in contention; what's the points table cut-off? check details here