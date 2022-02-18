'Is Rohit Sharma the brother of Anushka Sharma?' THIS question on Quora gets fans talking

Team India is surely enjoying a dream run in their home series against West Indies and the host side will be taking on the Caribbean side in the second T20I in Kolkata. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue clinched the ODI series and are on the way to doing the same with the T20I as well.

While things on the cricket front are going well for the Rohit Sharma-led side, an old question on Quora - social question-and-answer website - has got netizens talking. Posted around seven months ago - in 2021, the question asked was, 'Is Rohit Sharma the brother of Anushka Sharma?'

For those who really don't know who Anushka Sharma is - she is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and also the wife of former Indian team skipper Virat Kohli. The question attracted so many memes and hilarious answers with one of the users even going further to show how other cricketers with 'Sharma' surname are also related.

"Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and Anushka Sharma are cousins. Shikhar Dhawan, Rishi Dhawan and Varun Dhawan are brothers also," was one of the answers to the question that got the most upvotes.

As far as cricket is concerned, India will be taking on Windies in the 2nd T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The touring side has surely not been in the best of forms and has failed to trouble the Men in Blue in any of the matches so far.

In the ODI series as well, they were outclassed 0-3 in Ahmedabad and the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in their favourite T20 format. This comes after they had a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. However, they hardly managed to trouble the hosts on Wednesday, going down by six wickets.

As for India, another win and it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after he was appointed as the full-time captain.