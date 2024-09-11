Twitter
Uday Padyana: A Visionary in Business Intelligence and Analytics

Meet woman who left high-paying engineering job to crack UPSC exam, got AIR 6 with self-study, she is now posted as…

Meet man, who was forced to marry at 11, had first child at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...

23 Years On: 9/11's Unfading Wound

'Prime facie it seems to...': Mumbai police issues official statement after Malaika Arora's father's death

Cricket

Cricket

Is Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians on 'trade' ahead of IPL 2025? Ex-India star says this

Rohit was relieved of his duties as the team's captain before the start of the previous season, with Hardik Pandya taking over the leadership role.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 03:42 PM IST

As we approach the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, there is a buzz surrounding the future of Mumbai Indians' veteran player, Rohit Sharma. He was relieved of his duties as the team's captain before the start of the previous season, with Hardik Pandya taking over the leadership role. Reports suggest that the relationship between Rohit and Mumbai Indians has soured, leading the talented opener to express interest in moving to a new franchise.

When questioned about Rohit's immediate IPL prospects, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra speculated that the "Hitman" could potentially be traded to a different team during the transfer window.

"Will he stay or will he go? It's a big question. Personally, I feel he will not stay. Whoever is retained will be with the thinking that he will remain with you for three years, unless your name is MS Dhoni. MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings' story is very different but Rohit Sharma at MI, I feel he might himself leave or MI might leave him," he responded to a question from a fan on his YouTube channel.

"Anything can happen but I don't think Rohit is going to be retained here. I don't have any information but I feel Rohit will probably be released. He might go to someone in the trade window, that's a possibility that he doesn't go to the auction, but if that doesn't happen, he might be seen in the auction. I feel his journey with the Mumbai Indians is over," he added.

Chopra was questioned about the potential departure of Suryakumar Yadav from the Mumbai Indians franchise. Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Chopra expressed his belief that Surya is unlikely to leave MI at this stage of his career. It is evident that Surya himself has a strong attachment to the team and is committed to continuing his journey with the Mumbai Indians.

"What are you asking? I don't think Suryakumar Yadav will be traded. I haven't heard anything like that. The Mumbai Indians won't leave Suryakumar Yadav and I feel Surya also won't leave either," he said in the same video.

"Surya will be there. He is not going anywhere. Na, I don't think so. Surya will remain with the team. I don't know where you have read that," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
