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Is Rishabh Pant under pressure? Lucknow Super Giants react to Rs 27 crore price tag talk

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Is Rishabh Pant under pressure? Lucknow Super Giants react to Rs 27 crore price tag talk

Lucknow Super Giants have addressed the growing debate around Rishabh Pant and his Rs 27 crore price tag in the IPL. With questions being raised about pressure and expectations, the franchise has clarified its stance on whether the record fee is weighing on the star wicketkeeper-batter.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2026, 08:21 PM IST

Is Rishabh Pant under pressure? Lucknow Super Giants react to Rs 27 crore price tag talk
Courtesy: PTI
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When Rishabh Pant joined the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025, expectations shot through the roof. He’s got that kind of reputation—everyone knows how dangerous he can be with the bat. So, when LSG shelled out a whopping Rs 27 crore for him at the auction, it wasn’t really a shock. It actually made him the most expensive player in IPL history. But honestly, the partnership hasn’t worked out the way either side hoped. Here we are in IPL 2026, and LSG are staring down another tough season, with the playoffs slipping out of reach once again.

Pant’s batting hasn’t clicked either. Last year, he crossed 200 runs only because he smashed a century against RCB. This season, the story’s stayed the same—just 189 runs from eight matches, averaging 27, strike rate hovering around 149. He’s only played one match-winning innings, a gutsy unbeaten 68 against Sunrisers Hyderabad that dragged LSG home in Hyderabad. Beyond that, it’s been a struggle.

Even with the price tag and constant attention, LSG’s bowling coach Bharat Arun threw his weight behind Pant. “I don’t think the price has anything to do with it,” Arun said before their match against Mumbai. “If you look at that second game, he got us over the line. I’m not worried about him. He just needs one solid knock to turn things around.”

Also read| 'What is there to be ashamed of?': R Ashwin reopens debate on Jos Buttler non-striker run-out incident

Right now, LSG are stuck in tenth place with just two wins in eight games. The only way they sneak into the playoffs is if they win every single match from here—a tall order.

Pant’s run of bad luck actually started right at the top—LSG tried him as an opener next to Mitchell Marsh, but that experiment lasted one match. After that, he dropped to No. 3 in the order but still couldn’t get consistent runs or really set the pace.

It’s not just Pant either. The team's poor form has put a spotlight on him and Nicholas Pooran, who’s having an even rougher season—he hasn’t even crossed 100 runs in eight games.

If there’s one bright spot for the Super Giants, it’s their fast bowlers. Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav have all looked sharp. But with most of the batters misfiring, LSG have found themselves stuck at the bottom of the table. It’s been a rough ride, and unless something dramatic changes, the season’s slipping away fast.

Also read| 'IPL in safest of hands': Lalit Modi hails Mittal family–Adar Poonawalla move to acquire Rajasthan Royals

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