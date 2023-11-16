Headlines

Cricket

Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for AUS vs SA World Cup semi-final

South Africa finished second on the points table at the end of the round-robin stage behind India. The Proteas had defeated the Pat Cummins-led side during the round-robin stage by a staggering 134-run margin.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Five-time ODI World Cup champions Australia are poised for a face-off against South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing marquee tournament at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16. The victor of this highly anticipated clash will join India in the summit clash scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Both teams have exhibited their mettle, playing quality cricket to secure spots in the semifinals.

South Africa, accumulating 14 points, secured the second position on the points table, trailing behind India. Meanwhile, Australia is riding a seven-match winning streak, making Thursday's encounter unpredictable, with either side capable of seizing the victory. However, a potential downpour could cast a shadow over this high-stakes clash.

Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 Semifinal Weather Forecast

According to weather.com, there is a 70% chance of rain in Kolkata on Thursday, threatening to dampen the spirits of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The humidity is expected to hover around 76%. Although a reserve day is scheduled for the fixture, precipitation remains a concern even on the reserve day (Friday), with a 60% chance of drizzle anticipated.

In the event that inclement weather disrupts both the main fixture and the reserve day, South Africa would advance to the summit clash by virtue of finishing above Australia on the points table. The looming weather conditions add an element of uncertainty, intensifying the drama surrounding this crucial semifinal encounter.

