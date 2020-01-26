Is Pakistan team not travelling to India for 2021 T20 World Cup? PCB clarifies

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has dismissed reports of their team not participating in the 2021 T20 World Cup which slated to be played in India.

The news came to light after talks about Team India missing the T20 Asia Cup which is held in Pakistan started doing the rounds.

Wasim Khan has now hinted that India's league matches in the Asia Cup could be held at a neutral venue if Asian Cricket Council (ACC) gives the nod.

Pakistan is scheduled to host Asia Cup T20 in Septemeber this year, but doubts over India's participation continues to linger.

"The question is what if India doesn't tour Pakistan? My response is the ACC then needs to make a decision but since we have been awarded hosting rights, we fully expect the Asia Cup to happen in Pakistan. The ACC will then need to make a decision as to where they will play the India games," Khan said, according to PTI.

When asked if India could get a neutral venue to play their matches, Khan said, "Possibly. If there's an India versus Pakistan final, it depends upon the ACC to decide where the final is played. Discussions haven't taken place yet on formats and scheduling but then that's ACC's call."

The PCB chief executive also clarified that he never said Pakistan won't play the 2021 T20 World Cup.

"Not at all. We never stated at any stage that Pakistan would not be touring India. The context of the conversation was based around Asia Cup which we have been awarded and we are due to host in September this year," the PCB CEO said.

"What I said was that we need to be convinced about security of our players for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. That is if we are granted visas. But never did I say that we would be pulling out of the T20 World Cup.

"T20 World Cup is an ICC tournament and it will be factually incorrect to state that we will pull out of a World Cup if India didn't come to play Asia Cup," Khan clarified, PTI reported.

When asked about bilateral series between India and Pakistan, Khan said that the situation between the two countries is not good to talk about it now.

"Sourav (Ganguly) is someone I have a huge amount of respect for as a cricketer and as a human being. But no discussions so far... but we can have open discussions about things. There hasn't been any ICC meetings of late so haven't met anyone from the BCCI.

"Now is not the right time and we understand that. But, hopefully, in the near future, we can do that."