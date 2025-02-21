The lack of fans in the Dubai stands during India's first match of the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh caused a stir on social media.

India began their Champions Trophy journey with a convincing six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. However, the match was overshadowed by the sight of empty seats in a stadium that can hold 25,000 spectators. The Indian cricket team is famous for attracting large crowds and enthusiastic fans, so the low turnout raised concerns and ignited discussions about the future of the 50-over format.

Even with a strong showing from captain Rohit Sharma, the lack of fans took center stage. It's unusual to see such few spectators at an Indian cricket match, leading to reflections on the importance of the current tournament and the lasting appeal of the 50-over format.

Almost an empty stadium in Dubai for India vs Bangladesh. People are not taking Champions Trophy seriously. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 20, 2025

ICC events in the West Indies and Dubai don't give any vibes due to empty grounds. Only SA, IND, ENG, AUS & NZ should host ICC events pic.twitter.com/kIAAvYvIo6 — Shubham (@Shubham_Msd7) February 20, 2025

Jeez stands are empty. What a sad tournament this has turned out to be. No crowds. Is this the end of the road for 50 over cricket. Absolutely no buyers February 20, 2025

The trend of low attendance was also apparent in the tournament's opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand, which drew criticism from former England cricketer Michael Vaughan regarding the apparent lack of fan engagement. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi also commented on the situation, questioning the relevance of the format on his official X account.

“Watching the @ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between #India and #Bangladesh. Stands are empty. That would not happen at an #IPL game. Is the one-day format becoming irrelevant to the fans? What’s your view? Should one-day cricket be scrapped and more Test cricket?” Modi posted on X.

Coming to the match, with Mohammed Shami making a remarkable comeback to an ICC competition by taking five wickets for 53 runs, India put on a dominant display that essentially destroyed Bangladesh's batting order, which was limited to 228 runs.

Then, with an outstanding century, Shubman Gill took over and expertly guided India's pursuit. With 21 balls remaining, India triumphed easily by six wickets thanks to his well-timed innings of 101 not out off 129 balls, which guaranteed a smooth run to the target.

