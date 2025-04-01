Who is the girl who was spotted entering the MI team bus after their victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)?

The IPL match not only stole the spotlight, Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, also make the rumour mill running high.

The British singer and TV personality, was spotted cheering for MI skipper Hardik Pandya from the stands in the match against the KKR. After the MI thrashed the KKR with eight wickets, Jasmin Walia rushed to the team bus, which is usually reserved for players and family members.

Hardik Pandya separated from Natasa Stankovic last year after four years of marriage. Confirming their separation, the couple said on Instagram that they had “mutually parted ways", but their son Agastya would remain their top priority. They also announced that were committed to co-parenting their three-year-old son.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia is a British singer, who hit the headlines in 2018 with her chartbuster hit Bom Diggy with Zack Knight from 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. She also became famous with her stint in the reality TV series 'The Only Way Is Essex' besides releasing many hit singles, including 'Dum Dee Dee Dum' and 'Temple'.

Known for her musical talents, Jasmin Walia starred in 'Desi Rascals 2' in 2015 with her then-boyfriend Ross Worswick.