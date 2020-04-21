Headlines

Cricket

Is MS Dhoni going to be part of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020/21?

MS Dhoni last played cricket during India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on 10th July 2019. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 21, 2020, 08:34 PM IST

MS Dhoni last played cricket during India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on 10th July 2019. 

Since then, fans are awaiting his return as they wicketkeeper-batsman hasn’t played a cricket match yet. 

He was to make a comeback with the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he would lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side. However, due to coronavirus, the cash-rich event has been postponed until further notice.

The Ranchi lad has not even clarified about his international cricket future.

However, according to the recent report from Sportskeeda, Dhoni is eyeing to return to the T20 cricket. 

The former Indian captain has reportedly expressed his interest to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the next season. This means fans can see him play for Jharkhand. He is likely to take a decision after the lockdown period gets over.

A source said according to Sportskeeda said, “Dhoni has been training in the JSCA international complex now and then and has been in touch with JSCA officials. 

"He has expressed his interest to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next year, even JSCA put forward the proposal to him. He has always expressed his interest in giving back to state cricket. He will take a decision post lockdown about this, there is no hurry either. He wants to be match ready for the IPL, and will use the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as practice.”

MS Dhoni has participated in the domestic competition for only one season and it was during the Inter-State T20 Tournament in 2007. 

While playing for Jharkhand, Dhoni scored 123 runs in four matches (average 61.50) of that tournament.

