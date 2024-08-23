Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

'If the money is good ...': Rahul Dravid's witty response when asked about an actor to portray him in his biopic

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Meet actress who became superstar after debut, married actor 22 years older than her, cured his illness, her husband..

Meet actress who became superstar after debut, married actor 22 years older than her, cured his illness, her husband..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors

As the members of the Indian cricket team take a break from national duty, Rahul's Instagram story has sparked a flurry of speculation on social media.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Is KL Rahul retiring from international cricket? Viral Instagram post fuels rumors
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is widely recognized as one of the most talented batters in the country. However, in recent years, his performance has not been at its peak, leading to him losing his spot in India's T20I side. As the members of the Indian cricket team take a break from national duty, Rahul's Instagram story has sparked a flurry of speculation on social media. In a recent post, Rahul hinted at an upcoming announcement, causing fans to anxiously await further details. While the nature of the announcement remains unknown, it has undoubtedly piqued the interest of cricket enthusiasts everywhere.

Rahul was not included in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024. Following the victory of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in the final against South Africa, seasoned players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement. It raises the question of whether Rahul will also consider making a similar decision.

"I have an announcement to make, stay tuned...", Rahul wrote on Instagram.

Following Rahul's Instagram story, several fake quotes attributed to him have also appeared on social media, leaving fans questioning their authenticity.

The future of the wicket-keeper and captain of the Lucknow Super team in the Indian Premier League, Rahul, has been a topic of intense discussion among fans and experts. Speculation is rife that the franchise may choose to part ways with Rahul and seek a new leader in the upcoming mega auction. Could Rahul be on the verge of revealing his plans for the IPL?

Rahul is set to showcase his skills in the Duleep Trophy, where he has been selected to represent the India A Squad. Under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, Rahul will be joined by talented players such as Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

Despite facing stiff competition from Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel for a spot in the Indian team, Rahul remains determined to secure his place. While Pant is expected to take on the wicket-keeping duties, Rahul's versatility could see him earn a spot in the playing XI in a different role.

Also read| Big boost for Team India as Jasprit Bumrah set to return to action in this series

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck on second wedding anniversary

This British company cut ties with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail due to...

This British company cut ties with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail due to...

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

Gujarat: First Vande Bharat metro to run between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, trial runs soon, top speed to be...

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

PM Modi to embark on three-day visit to Poland, Ukraine today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement