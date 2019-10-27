Is Jasprit Bumrah switching to RCB? Mumbai Indians responds to a fan's query

When one talks about Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, the first thing that comes to mind is Rohit Sharma, the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

These players have been a constant with the team and have helped the franchise lift the title three times.

Now on the occasion of Diwali, MI owners Ambani hosted a party for the team members. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh among others were seen in attendance.

While several pictures of the party surfaced on social media, pacer Bumrah’s absence got a few fans perplexed.

A fan even went on to ask if Bumrah is leaving the MI paltan and joining Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) instead.

To this, Mumbai Indians quickly responded and posted a gif of their skipper Rohit Sharma saying: “Stay Calm.”

Just as the fan, many are not aware that the pacer is presently recovering from a back stress fracture.

Bumrah will undergo assessment after Diwali at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the watchful eyes of Nitin Patel.

“He is on auto-heal mode and the back is recovering well. He has already started running and doing some light warm-up exercises. He will be assessed post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin. Things have progressed well, just as it had in case of his previous stress fracture which also healed naturally,” a source had told IANS.