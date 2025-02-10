Bumrah suffered from back spasms during the fifth Test against Australia and was later ruled out of the ODI series against England.

India is gearing up to start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. The squad for this important tournament has already been revealed, but there are worries about the fitness of star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He suffered from back spasms during the fifth Test against Australia and was later ruled out of the ODI series against England.

When asked about Bumrah's status for the Champions Trophy, Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gave a non-committal answer, suggesting that the team physios would have more details soon.

"That’s something the physio would know," Kotak said in the press conference.

Bumrah's back injury occurred during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney last month. After undergoing scans, doctors recommended that he miss the rest of the Sydney Test and take a five-week rest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) followed this advice and scheduled another scan for Bumrah after the rest period to evaluate his fitness.

On a brighter note, Mohammed Shami has recently made a successful return to the field and seems to be in good form. This is a positive development for Team India, as Kotak confirmed that Shami is fully fit. He returned to international cricket during the T20I series after a 14-month injury hiatus and showcased his fitness in domestic matches before being selected for the England series. If Bumrah is unable to recover in time, Shami is likely to spearhead the Indian pace attack.

In the first ODI against England, India chose Shami and Harshit Rana as their main pacers, leaving Arshdeep Singh, who was included in the Champions Trophy squad, on the sidelines. This decision sparked speculation among fans and analysts alike.

India and Pakistan have been drawn into Group A for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, with a group stage match set for Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. If both teams progress, they could potentially meet again in the final on March 9.

Also read| India vs England: Rohit Sharma goes past Chris Gayle in all-time ODI list led by Shahid Afridi