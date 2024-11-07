The decline in performance of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can be attributed to their advancing age and diminishing skills.

Just three weeks ago, the world seemed perfect for Rohit Sharma and his team. They had achieved the unimaginable against Bangladesh in Kanpur and were favored to win the New Zealand series. However, fast forward three weeks, and India finds themselves in a challenging situation with more questions than answers.

The primary question that lingers is, what comes next? While the wounds of a home series whitewash may heal over time, the glaring weaknesses exposed during this series will be difficult to ignore.

The root of the issue lies at the top. There is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the senior players, particularly the captain and former captain. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are struggling in their red-ball game. Their statistics aside, their performances on the field have been lackluster. There is a visible sense of unease whenever they bat, and their confidence seems to be at an all-time low.

For example, in Rohit Sharma's recent innings, he mistimed his signature pull shot twice in quick succession, narrowly escaping a dismissal. His lack of defensive play and inability to build substantial innings are concerning. His success as a Test opener stemmed from his patience and ability to leave balls outside his off-stump.

While aggressive shots have always been a part of his game, they were executed strategically. However, relying solely on attacking shots in Test cricket, especially as an opener, is risky. Rohit's tendency to commit to shots early and miss the line has been detrimental to his performance.

The decline in performance of both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can be attributed to their advancing age and diminishing skills. At 37, Rohit's reflexes have slowed down, affecting his ability to play big innings and stay at the crease for extended periods. His struggles against fast bowlers in particular have been evident in recent matches.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli's struggles seem to stem from a lack of confidence and consistency. Despite trying various techniques, he has not been able to find his form. His tendency to get run out and his difficulties facing spinners, especially left-arm spinners, highlight his current challenges.

Both players have resorted to temporary adjustments in their game, which may not be sustainable in the long run. Kohli's issues with footwork and shot selection have been exposed on turning pitches, further complicating his situation. Despite putting in the effort to improve, the desired results have not materialized.

It appears that both Rohit and Kohli are facing a difficult phase in their careers, with their weaknesses becoming more pronounced. Even if they manage to perform well in upcoming tours, their vulnerabilities will remain. Addressing their technical flaws at this stage may prove to be a daunting task.

This leads us to ponder: Could this be the end of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's dominance on home soil? The World Test Championship has enticed the team to opt for spin-friendly pitches, potentially diminishing the contributions of these two stalwarts. Their struggles against spin bowling have become more apparent, leaving a sense of vulnerability whenever they face such challenges.

Most non-Asian teams boast quality spinners who can exploit any weaknesses in the batters' techniques. Players like Todd Murphy, Shoaib Bashir, and Mitchell Santner have demonstrated this within a relatively short period. Therefore, it is unlikely that any visiting team to India will offer respite in the foreseeable future.

The strategies employed by Sharma and Kohli may not lead to sustained success. One relies heavily on aggressive stroke play, while the other remains steadfast in his approach despite the need for adaptation. Merely playing domestic cricket will not be sufficient to address these shortcomings. The recent series against Bangladesh should have served as preparation for the upcoming New Zealand tour, given the presence of quality spinners in both teams. Unfortunately, no significant changes were observed, and it is unlikely that any improvements will occur without personnel changes.

Moreover, considering their age, a transition period seems inevitable, making the next home series an opportune time to introduce fresh talent. Throwing new players into unfamiliar conditions abroad would be unfair, but utilizing domestic players who are adept at playing spin could facilitate a smoother transition.

In an ideal scenario, Sharma and Kohli should not be included in the squad for the next home series, even if they perform well during the upcoming Australia tour. Embracing this level of ruthlessness is necessary for the team's evolution. The next home series should witness several changes, starting with this bold decision.

