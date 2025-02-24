Ahead of the clash against Australia, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma talked about the fitness of their star player Heinrich Klaasen and the possibility of him playing the important game in Rawalpindi. Here's what he said.

Ahead of the clash against Australia, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma opened up on the fitness of wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen. The skipper revealed that he is yet to be assessed and is also taking part in the practice session. The South African will be eyeing to make it two wins in two matches on Tuesday when they take on world champions in Rawalpindi. Both teams have registered a win in their first game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

What did Bavuma say?

Meanwhile, Klaasen missed his first game due to a left elbow soft tissue injury. Spilling beans on Klaasen's fitness in the pre-match press conference, Bavuma said, ''They still have to assess his fitness there is obviously still the practice today so he will do his practice today. Mainly he is batting and I guess him and the medical team they will make a decision accordingly.''

All eyes on tomorrow’s battle



Putting in the hard yards at Rawalpindi ahead of tomorrow’s big clash against Australia.#ChampionsTrophy #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #MacronXProteas pic.twitter.com/zr3COW3jNa — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 24, 2025

Klaasen's recent form

Heinrich Klaasen has been in good form recently. In the last four One Day Internationals (ODIs) he played, Klaasen made 351 runs at a staggering average of 87.75 and a strike rate of 130, scoring fifties in all the matches. His average in ODIs since 2023 is also impressive. He made nearly 1,300 runs in 26 innings at an average of above 50 which includes three centuries and six half-centuries.

Proteas squad for CT2025

Apart from Temba and Klaasen, the squad for South Africa includes Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen and Corbin Bosch.

(With ANI inputs)