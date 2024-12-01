Sarfaraz Khan was caught down the leg side after scoring just one run. This dismissal left Rohit Sharma visibly frustrated, as he covered his head with his hands in disappointment.

India secured a convincing six-wicket victory over the Prime Ministers XI in a practice match held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The team successfully chased down a target of 241 runs, with standout performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal (45*), Shubman Gill (50*), Nitish Reddy (42), and Washington Sundar (42*). Harshit Rana's four-wicket haul earlier in the match played a crucial role in restricting the PM XI to a modest total.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test, had the opportunity to acclimate to the conditions in this match. However, he was unable to make a significant impact and was dismissed for just three runs while batting at number four. With KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal performing well at the top of the order, it is likely that Rohit Sharma will bat in the middle order in Adelaide.

During the match, India faced another setback when Sarfaraz Khan was caught down the leg side after scoring just one run. This dismissal left Rohit Sharma visibly frustrated, as he covered his head with his hands in disappointment. The commentator, unable to decipher Rohit's reaction, questioned whether he was laughing or crying, ultimately concluding that it seemed like laughter.

As India begins the Border-Gavaskar series on a positive note, the team is aware that their job is far from over. A 4-0 series win is necessary to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, making a victory in Adelaide crucial for the visitors. The last time India played a Day-Night Test in Adelaide, they were bowled out for 36 runs in the second innings, marking their only Day-Night Test away from home. While India has won three out of four Pink-Ball Tests overall, these victories have come in more favorable home conditions.

