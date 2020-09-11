Is CSK planning to replace Suresh Raina with Dawid Malan?

Suresh Raina’s unavailability for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 is a huge blow to MS Dhoni’s team. Raina is the leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings in the history of the Indian Premier League and his ability to play spin is magnificent. A replacement for Suresh Raina might be difficult to come by, with the three-time champions not announcing a replacement just as yet. However, lots of reports suggest that CSK is eyeing Dawid Malan as Raina's ideal replacement in the squad.

Malan has shown his batting prowess during England's recent clash against Pakistan and Australia, where the Three Lions were in terrific form.

When asked about reports that CSK could be going in for another foreign player in Dawid Malan, CEO Kasi Viswanathan answered in the negative.

"This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner in the squad," he explained.

Every IPL franchise is allowed to have only eight foreign players in their squad and CSK already has Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Santner as their eight, meaning there is no possible space for Malan to come in.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will open the IPL 2020 campaign on September 19 at Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings’ preparations were thrown into disarray due to 13 members in their team being affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including two players in Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.