Is Ben Stokes planning to coach England? Former captain breaks silence

Recently retired England all-rounder Ben Stokes expressed his desire to become head coach of the men's cricket team in the future. Meanwhile, Stephen Fleming was appointed as the team's head coach in Tests, following the departure of Brendon McCullum.

Former England skipper Ben Stokes, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year in June, revealed that he would love to become the team's head coach. Speaking on the For The Love Of Cricket podcast with Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad, Stokes mentioned that coaching is what he intends to pursue in the long run and also revealed that he is currently completing level three coaching. Interestingly, Stokes' remarks came just days after Stephen Fleming was appointed as the new head coach of England in the red-ball format, following the departure of Brendon McCullum.

Ben Stokes wants to become England's head coach?

On the podcast, the former England skipper said, ''I'm doing my level three coaching now while I'm still playing because I want, when the day comes that I'm not playing anymore, I'd love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done. So then I've got that option if I want to go into it, or if, you know, I wanna be, I don't know, have a couple years off and just do whatever I wanna do. But then I've always got that option there of being able to come, because I want to be a coach. I know what I wanna do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach.''

''And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely, I would love to be able to do that. Do I think it's gonna happen? I don't know. Like, no idea. But, and then further on from that, I don't know. I just really like the idea of being, again, like in some form of leadership away from playing,'' he added.

Why Ben Stokes believes he is built for a future in coaching

Elaborating why coaching appeals to Ben Stokes, the English all-rounder said he finds great satisfaction in helping people improve and positively influencing those around him. ''Again, you know, when I said at the start, when I said to Baz, like when I first started, like, how good is it when you wake up in the morning, and you feel like you can positively influence someone? It's an amazing feeling that you're able to do that.''

''And I don't feel like, I feel like if I was ever to be in that role again, whether away from playing, I think I would do a pretty good job of it because, you know, I have an understanding of, you know, it's, you know, you've got to take a lot of responsibilities on your shoulders. And I don't actually mind making big decisions because I feel like I always feel like I'm doing that for the best of the team that I'm in charge of, if that makes sense,'' he further said.

Last five permanent head coaches of England's men's cricket team

Brendon McCullum - 2022 to 2026

Chris Silverwood - 2019 to 2022

Trevor Bayliss - 2015 to 2019

Peter Moores - 2014 to 2015

Andy Flower - 2009 to 2014