Is Ajit Agarkar taking MSK Prasad's place as Indian cricket’s next chief selector?

Headlines

ODI World Cup 2023: Ticket prices for matches in Eden Gardens announced, check here

Actress Ameesha Patel appears before Ranchi court in connection with financial fraud case

Meet IAS Gaurav Budania, BHU graduate who cracked UPSC in his first attempt with AIR 13; know his success mantra

Dengue cases on rise in India: 5 effective ways to protect yourself

Delhi rains: Govt's primary and MCD schools to remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy rainfall

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

Delhi: Cases of typhoid, upper respiratory infection increase amid heavy rainfall

ODI World Cup 2023: Ticket prices for matches in Eden Gardens announced, check here

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

New Parliament Building: Muslim religious leaders offer prayers at the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; what you should know about it

Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Main Pooja, Cyrus ko bhi kiss karti...' | Akanksha Puri eviction interview |

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Homeindia

india

Is Ajit Agarkar taking MSK Prasad's place as Indian cricket’s next chief selector?

Since MSK Prasad's tenure as Indian cricket’s chief selector has ended, the big question left is who will be taking his place?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2020, 08:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since MSK Prasad's tenure as Indian cricket’s chief selector has ended, the big question left is who will be taking his place?

The BCCI’s deadline for applicants closed on Friday and while many have applied, former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar seems to be the frontrunner.

At the time of writing, Agarkar and former India leg-spinner turned commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had already applied.

The other cricketers who submitted their applications are Rajesh Chauhan, Amay Khurasia, Chetan Sharma, Nayan Mongia, and Abey Kuruvilla.

Former medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad is also expected to apply, as is former off-spinner Nikhil Chopra, Hindustan Times reported.

The BCCI constitution says, ‘The senior-most Test cap among the members of the committee shall be appointed chairperson’. 

As for Agarkar he has 26 Test caps and 191 ODIs and has played for India under then captain Sourav Ganguly, now the BCCI chief.

Agarkar has prior selection experience as he headed Mumbai’s selection committee. He would be a strong contender but for him to be appointed, BCCI would need to look beyond zonal considerations.

The outgoing chairman MSK Prasad is from the South Zone. The other vacancy in the committee is created by Central Zone’s Gagan Khoda, whose term has also expired. 

Three other national selectors, Jatin Paranje (West Zone), Sarandeep Singh (North Zone) and Devang Gandhi (East Zone), are serving their last year.

Though this is not a formal rule, the BCCI follows it for the convention of replacing a selector with an applicant from the same zone. 

That would put South Zone’s Sivaramakrishnan who has 9 Test caps, in the running, Hindustan Times reported.

The outgoing chief selector’s tenure ended in September 2019, but due to delay, Prasad had to continue in the post.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Monsoon rain news live updates: IMD issues red alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; flood threat in Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 71 Deputy Architect and other posts, apply at upsc.gov.in

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

Salman Khan slammed for hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2 with cigarette in his hand: 'Such a hypocrite'

Hyundai Exter SUV India launch today: How to watch the event livestream [Video]

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE