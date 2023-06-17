Search icon
'Is Ahmedabad pitch haunted?': Shahid Afridi questions PCB's stance on IND-PAK World Cup clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet released the schedule for the upcoming World Cup, which is set to take place after the Asia Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

'Is Ahmedabad pitch haunted?': Shahid Afridi questions PCB's stance on IND-PAK World Cup clash
Image Source: Twitter

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has approved the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) proposal for a hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup. The ACC has announced that Pakistan will host four matches, while the remaining nine games will be held in Sri Lanka. This decision has been welcomed by cricket fans across the globe, who are eagerly anticipating the tournament.

However, there is still uncertainty surrounding whether Pakistan will visit India to participate in the World Cup. The PCB has expressed their reluctance to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where India and Pakistan are reportedly set to clash during the World Cup.

Recently, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi questioned the PCB's decision to deny playing in Ahmedabad. He raised concerns about the logic behind this decision and urged the board to reconsider their stance.

"Why are they declining to play on Ahmedabad pitches? Does it hurl fire or is it haunted? Go and play - go, play and win. If these are the foreseen challenges, then the only way to overcome them is through a comprehensive victory," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"What matters at the end of the day is Pakistan team's win. The crux only and only lies in there. Take this rather positively. If they [India] are comfortable there, you should go, pull a victory in front of packed Indian crowd and show them what you got," he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not yet released the schedule for the upcoming World Cup, which is set to take place after the Asia Cup.

