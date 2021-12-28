Irfan Pathan, wife Safa welcome baby boy Suleiman Khan, cricketer shares picture

This is Irfan's second child and has an older son by the name of Imran Khan Pathan who was born on December 20, 2016.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took to social media to share the good news with fans as he and his wife Safa have been blessed with a baby boy.

The pacer also revealed the name of the baby as he shared a picture of him holding his child on social media. Sharing the news, Irfan also confirmed that both the baby and the mother are healthy and are doing well.

"Safa and me welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy. #Blessings", Irfan tweeted.

Irfan, who married Safa Baig - a Hyderabad-based model - on 4 February 2016, in Mecca have an older son by the name of Imran Khan Pathan who was born on December 20, 2016.

Talking about his professional life, Pathan was recently named the ambassador of the famous Indian football club, Mohammedan Sporting SC.

The club had shared the news on their social media saying: "With immense pleasure and pride, BunkerHill Sports announces Irfan Pathan as the new Brand Ambassador of Mohammedan Sporting Club Official."