Irfan Pathan urges Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play for as long as possible; advises Shubman Gill on tough times

Irfan Pathan has urged senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to continue playing for as long as possible, citing their value to Indian cricket. The former all-rounder also advised Shubman Gill to stay mentally strong, warning that challenges only increase at the top level.

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for a pivotal 2026 white-ball campaign, and Irfan Pathan has not minced words regarding the road ahead. The former all-rounder has delivered pointed advice for some of India’s biggest cricketing names, as well as for newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill. With a significant ODI series against New Zealand approaching, Pathan highlighted the ongoing significance of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, encouraging them to stay available for as long as they can, while also pushing Gill to take on the challenges of leadership.

The discussion surrounding the future of Rohit and Kohli—often referred to as the “Ro-Ko” factor—has gained momentum with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon. Pathan was unequivocal in his support, describing the duo as vital not only to India’s success but also to the overall health of the 50-over format. “If you’re thinking about the 2027 ODI World Cup, you want Rohit and Kohli involved for as long as they can contribute—for India, and even in domestic cricket when they’re not on national duty,” Pathan stated.

However, with both players having stepped away from other international formats, maintaining match fitness remains a significant challenge. Pathan highlighted the necessity of regular participation in domestic competitions such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy. “Consistency in domestic cricket will only help them. Their experience gives the team a tactical advantage that younger players are still developing,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill faces a unique set of challenges as he takes over the ODI captaincy. His recent T20I performances have come under scrutiny, with constant comparisons to his illustrious predecessors. Pathan, recalling advice he once received from Rahul Dravid, encouraged Gill to stay focused and authentic. “Rahul bhai told me that reaching the top is only the beginning—the real test is handling what comes next. You just have to adapt,” Pathan shared.

For Gill, Pathan’s counsel is clear: play to his own strengths rather than trying to replicate the aggressive styles of contemporaries like Sanju Samson or Abhishek Sharma. While comparisons to legends such as Kohli or Tendulkar are inevitable, Pathan believes Gill possesses the talent to reach similar heights, provided he remains mentally resilient.

The BCCI has recently revealed the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which kicks off on January 11. Importantly, Mohammed Shami will not be part of the squad as he is still in recovery, while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been given a break in preparation for the T20 World Cup in February.

The series opener in Vadodara promises to be a litmus test not only for Gill’s leadership credentials but also for the enduring prowess of Sharma and Kohli. All eyes will be on whether Gill can silence his critics and whether India’s seasoned stars can once again set the tone for a successful 2026 season, as Irfan Pathan anticipates.

Also read| Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 15-member squad for New Zealand ODIs; Mohammed Shami misses out