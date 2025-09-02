Irfan Pathan takes sly dig at MS Dhoni, opens up on his mysterious exit from Team India: 'Don't have habit of setting up hookah in...'

Irfan Pathan claimed that he was not included in the team, despite his performance, indirectly claiming that circumstances off the field could be the reason why he was dropped. He took a sly dig at Dhoni, saying that he is not someone who sets up a hookah in someone's room to please him.

Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, who often grabs headlines for his controversial opinions, has yet again stirred up a storm for his comments on former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni. A video is going viral on social media where Irfan Pathan can be seen addressing the reason behind his sudden exit from the Indian side, indirectly blaming MS Dhoni's captaincy.

In a chat with Sports Tak journalist Vikrant Gupta, Irfan Pathan claimed that he was not included in the team, despite his performance, indirectly claiming that circumstances off the field could be the reason why he was dropped.

Irfan Pathan's shocking remarks on MS Dhoni go viral

In the 2020 interview, Irfan Pathan especially spoke about the 2008 tour of Australia, where several media houses reported that Dhoni was not impressed with his bowling. When Irfan Pathan confronted him about the same, Dhoni said there was no issue with the performance.

Irfan Pathan said, "Yes, I asked him. During the 2008 Australia series, Mahi bhai’s statement came out in the media that Irfan wasn’t bowling well. So I thought I had bowled well throughout the series, so I went and asked Mahi bhai about this. Sometimes, the statements are twisted in the media, so I also wanted to clarify. So Mahi bhai said, ‘No, Irfan, there is nothing like this, everything’s going as per plans.’ When you get a reply like this, then you believe that, okay, you do what you can. Also, if you keep asking for explanations again and again after that, you hurt your self-respect."

Irfan Pathan takes a sly dig at MS Dhoni

Irfan Pathan then went a step ahead and took a sly dig at Dhoni, saying that he is not someone who sets up a hookah in someone's (Dhoni's) room to please him.

"I don't have a habit of setting up a hookah in someone's room or talking about this. Everyone knows. Sometimes, if you don't speak about it, it's better. A cricketer's job is to perform on the field, and that is what I used to focus on," he said.

