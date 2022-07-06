Irfan Pathan takes a subtle dig at the BCCI for resting senior players for the upcoming ODIs against West Indies

Irfan Pathan

Former India National Cricket Team all-rounder Irfan Pathan slammed the selection policy of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after senior players were rested for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies National Cricket Team.

On Wednesday, July 6 the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India National Cricket Team’s 16-member squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took a dig at the BCCI’s policy of resting players after every series and said not playing affects an individual's form. The southpaw felt for a player to get back his form, playing more cricket is the answer.

“No one comes back to form while resting,” Pathan said in a tweet even as fans were questioning the absence of star players for the ODI series.

Former India all-rounder didn’t mention any names but he was indirectly talking about the form of senior batters Rohit and Kohli, who struggled for runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and have missed a lot of action after the Indian Premier League 2022.

Shikhar Dhawan has been named India captain for the three ODIs against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya have all been rested for the series.

The games in the West Indies are the only ODIs India will play before the T20 World Cup in Australia and therefore, senior players being rested doesn’t come entirely as a surprise

India squad for West Indies ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.