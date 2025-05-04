IPL 2025: The 36-year-old silenced critics of his strike rate with his impressive shots all over the field, putting pressure on the five-time champions.

Star batsman Virat Kohli once again displayed his exceptional skills by scoring a dynamic half-century against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Kohli demonstrated his dominance over CSK's bowlers, achieving his fourth consecutive fifty and claiming the top spot in the Orange Cap race with a total of 505 runs in 11 matches. The 36-year-old silenced critics of his strike rate with his impressive shots all over the field, putting pressure on the five-time champions.

Kohli achieved a remarkable 62 runs off 33 balls, including 5 sixes and as many fours, at a striking rate of 187.88.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Kohli as a true champion of white-ball cricket, highlighting how the batting maestro adapts his approach to batting based on the situation at hand.

"He can anchor the innings, like he did last game with a strike rate close to 100. He can go aggressive, like today with a strike rate of 187. He is true champion in white ball cricket. He is Virat Kohli!" Pathan wrote on X.

He can anchor the innings, like he did last game with a strike rate close to 100. He can go aggressive, like today with a strike rate of 187. He is true champion in white ball cricket. He is Virat Kohli! May 3, 2025

In a thrilling match against CSK, Kohli showcased his remarkable consistency and rewrote several record books. He made history by becoming the player with the most runs against a single opponent in the lucrative league, surpassing David Warner. Currently, Kohli holds three out of the top four spots in this impressive tally.

Not only did Kohli hit five sixes in the game, but he also achieved another milestone by becoming the first player to hit over 300 sixes for a single team in the T20 format. Additionally, he surpassed Chris Gayle to claim the record for the most sixes at a venue in the IPL.

Kohli, along with opener Jacob Bethell, set the stage for a formidable total with their 97-run partnership. However, it was Romario Shepherds' explosive power-hitting in the final overs that propelled Bengaluru to a score of 213/5.

In a nail-biting finish, Yash Dayal maintained his composure in the final over to secure a thrilling two-run victory for RCB over CSK. Despite being out of playoff contention, Chennai needed 15 runs off the last over to deny Bengaluru their eighth win and a spot at the top of the table. Dayal delivered under pressure, thwarting the efforts of seasoned players like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube.

Also read| MS Dhoni to play IPL 2026? CSK skipper's coach drops major hint