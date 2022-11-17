Irfan Pathan shares throwback pic with Yusuf Pathan, they look like mirror image of each other

Irfan Pathan shares throwback pic with Yusuf Pathan's birthday

There have been very few players who get the honour to represent Team India, and fewer of them were related by blood. Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan will go down in history as one of the most iconic brother duos to represent their nation on the international stage.

Yusuf, the elder of the two siblings celebrated his 40h birthday on Thursday and his brother Irfan wished his partner in crime in a special manner. Irfan shared an old throwback picture with his brother Yusuf, from their early teens.

In the picture, the two of them look like a mirror image of each other, as they posed for a photograph. Irfan and Yusuf looked very lean in their early teens, and Yusuf can even be seen holding a ball in his hand.

Irfan meanwhile posted the picture on his Twitter handle, wishing his sibling well on his special day.

"I Love you then! I love you now! I will love you forever! @iamyusufpathan #brothers #friends," wrote the cricketer turned commentator.

Recently, the Pathan brother reunited as they played for the India Maharajas in an exhibition match against World Giants, with Yusuf smashing a fifty to help his side to a six-wicket win.

They also featured for the Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League cricket 2022, wherein they lost in the final against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals.