Irfan Pathan shares glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends' dressing room celebrations

India Legends celebrate their RSWS 2022 triumph

India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2022 in Raipur on Saturday to successfully defend their title. The Sachin Tendulkar-led team scored 195 for six in 20 overs after Sachin won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, the Sri Lankan side folded for 162 runs, as the host nation prevailed by 33 runs. Irfan Pathan, who played a handy unbeaten knock of 37 runs earlier in the semifinal against Australia Legends took to his Twitter handle to share with his fans some glimpses of dressing room celebrations.

Skipper Sachin praised Naman Ojha and his teammates for their contributions to the winning run. Elsewhere, Pathan also took to Twitter and posted a video wherein all the Indian players were seen rejoicing after their triumph.

READ| RSWS 2022 final: Suresh Raina pokes fun at Tillakaratne Dilshan, latter's gesture wins the internet

The video shows both Irfan and Yusuf standing alongside Sachin as they all held the winning trophy, and later they can all be seen dancing and shouting inside the dressing room of India Legends.

He wrote in caption: 'Another trophy in the bag'.

Watch:

Talking about the final, Naman Ojha's unbeaten 108-run inning paved the way for Sachin's side to score a fight-worthy total.

Vinay Kumar finished as the second highest run-scorer for India Legends behind Ojha with his valuable 36-run inning.

As far as Tillakaratne Dilshan's side were concerned, Nuwan Kulasekara chipped in with three wickets, including that of Sachin, whereas Isuru Udana also registered two scalps.