Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Irfan Pathan shares glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends' dressing room celebrations

Irfan Pathan played a sublime 37-run knock in the semifinal against Australia Legends. He shared glimpses of India Legends' winning celebration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Irfan Pathan shares glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends' dressing room celebrations
India Legends celebrate their RSWS 2022 triumph

India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends in the final of Road Safety World Series 2022 in Raipur on Saturday to successfully defend their title. The Sachin Tendulkar-led team scored 195 for six in 20 overs after Sachin won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, the Sri Lankan side folded for 162 runs, as the host nation prevailed by 33 runs. Irfan Pathan, who played a handy unbeaten knock of 37 runs earlier in the semifinal against Australia Legends took to his Twitter handle to share with his fans some glimpses of dressing room celebrations. 

Skipper Sachin praised Naman Ojha and his teammates for their contributions to the winning run. Elsewhere, Pathan also took to Twitter and posted a video wherein all the Indian players were seen rejoicing after their triumph

READ| RSWS 2022 final: Suresh Raina pokes fun at Tillakaratne Dilshan, latter's gesture wins the internet

The video shows both Irfan and Yusuf standing alongside Sachin as they all held the winning trophy, and later they can all be seen dancing and shouting inside the dressing room of India Legends. 

 He wrote in caption: 'Another trophy in the bag'. 

Watch:

Talking about the final, Naman Ojha's unbeaten 108-run inning paved the way for Sachin's side to score a fight-worthy total. 

Vinay Kumar finished as the second highest run-scorer for India Legends behind Ojha with his valuable 36-run inning. 

As far as Tillakaratne Dilshan's side were concerned, Nuwan Kulasekara chipped in with three wickets, including that of Sachin, whereas Isuru Udana also registered two scalps. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Air Force show to be held in Chandigarh on October 6-8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.