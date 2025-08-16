'He's been barking for so long': Irfan Pathan's 'dog meat' jibe at Shahid Afridi that stunned Pakistan

Irfan Pathan recently shared an interesting story from the 2006 tour during a flight between Karachi and Lahore, where he left an agitated Afridi speechless.

Irfan Pathan's rise in Indian cricket was akin to a refreshing breeze. He possessed the ability to bowl dangerous left-arm pace while skillfully swinging the ball, and he was also a competent batsman. Although he played for India in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is, Pathan had a notable rivalry with Pakistan. His hat-trick in Karachi in 2006 and his Man of the Match performance in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan are unforgettable moments. Among the Pakistani players, Pathan had a particularly fierce competition with Shahid Afridi. Pathan dismissed the former Pakistan captain 11 times, but it was the off-field antics that truly irked Irfan.

"During the 2006 tour, we were on a flight from Karachi to Lahore, and both teams were on the same plane. Afridi approached me, ruffled my hair, and asked, 'How are you, kid?'" Pathan shared on Lallantop.

"I thought to myself, when did you become my father? He acted like a child. I wasn’t engaging with him or saying anything. After that, Afridi made some derogatory remarks towards me, as his seat was close to mine.

Pathan then directed a comment at Afridi that completely silenced him. "Abdul Razzaq, the Pakistan allrounder, was sitting next to me at the time. I inquired about the types of meat available on the flight. He informed me that various kinds of meat were offered. I then asked if dog meat was on the menu. Razzaq was taken aback and responded, 'Hey Irfan, why are you saying this?'" Pathan recounted.

"He (Afridi) has consumed dog meat and has been barking for ages. After that, Afridi had nothing to say. If he had, I would have pointed out that he was barking even more. Following this, he stayed silent for the remainder of the flight. He realized from this encounter that he couldn’t verbally compete with me, which is why he never spoke to me again."

Statistically, Pathan has an impressive record against Afridi. The two have competed against each other 23 times in professional cricket, with Pathan managing to dismiss Afridi on nine occasions. Nevertheless, Afridi proved to be a formidable opponent, scoring aggressively against Pathan at a strike rate of 149.35, including 28 fours and nine sixes. Both players have since retired from international cricket, creating one of the most memorable rivalries in cricket history.

