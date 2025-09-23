Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their controversial celebration during IND vs PAK match: ‘If you mess…’

Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?
CRICKET
Irfan Pathan slammed Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan for controversial gestures during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match in Dubai. Read here to know what he said.
Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently expressed that he wasn't taken aback by the controversial gestures made by Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan during their Super Fours match against India at the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai. Pathan suggested that their behavior was a reflection of their character and background.
India achieved a significant six-wicket victory over Pakistan, successfully chasing a target of 172 runs. Key contributions came from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 74 runs, and Shubman Gill, who added 47 runs at the top of the innings. However, India's victory was somewhat overshadowed by the provocative gestures displayed by the Pakistani players.
During the first innings, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated reaching his fifty by hitting the ball for a six and making a gun-shot gesture. This action was widely criticized due to its insensitivity, particularly in light of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 tourists lost their lives. Simultaneously, Haris Rauf reacted to chants of "Virat Kohli" from Indian spectators by gesturing "0-6."
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan made his perspective clear regarding what he thought about this situation. “I want to talk about the celebrations a little bit. Sahibzada Farhan, you know the tensions between the two sides. Haris Rauf, for that matter, I thought that he was a decent person. I met him in Australia a few years back. The gestures he made in the field yesterday were needless. It tells about both of their nature and what upbringing they come from," he said.
"Play cricket in the field. To stoop down to a personal level is quite bad. And then you expect us not to talk about it, that is wrong. But I am not surprised at all. They are capable of doing these things. What you got to see on TV, that was bad itself, but the things that go on behind the scenes, the fans would be shocked if they got to know about it," he added.
In the second innings, while positioned near the boundary rope, Rauf responded to jeers from Indian spectators by displaying "0-6" with his fingers. This gesture appeared to be a reference to Pakistan's claim of having shot down six Indian fighter jets during a border clash following Operation Sindoor in May. Rauf faced taunts of "Virat Kohli," and his reaction quickly spread across social media, leading to criticism and mockery from numerous Indian fans.
The former India cicketer send a strong warning to Pakistan, He said, “Indian cricketers are never affected. We never say anything. We quietly play our cricket. But don’t think that we won’t respond if you say something, whether you’re Australian or Pakistani. We will answer. We will answer with our bat, and we will answer you.”
“But if you mess with us, we won’t let you go. That has been our rule. What happened in the match yesterday, whether was that Farhan’s celebration, you know what is happening between our two countries, and you are doing that celebration,” explained Pathan.
“Haris Rauf, I thought this boy was okay. When we spoke in Australia he sounded grateful. But the way he behaved yesterday, that was not necessary. How both these boys acted only tells us about their upbringing, where they come from and what they do,” Pathan concluded.
Meanwhile, India secured a convincing win over Pakistan, marking their second victory in eight days. The Indian team's aggressive batting proved unstoppable, exposing Pakistan's inability to contain their scoring. This win sets a strong tone for India's Super 4 campaign.