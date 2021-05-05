Irfan Pathan's cricket academy to provide free meals to those affected by COVID-19 in South Delhi

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Wednesday announced that he and his elder brother Yusuf Pathan's cricket academy - Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) - will provide free food to those affected by COVID-19 in South Delhi, saying that everyone needs to come forward to help India in this time of crisis.

Pathan took to Twitter and gave the information regarding the same including a contact number for pre-order and timings. Pathan wrote, "While the nation is in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, it becomes our responsibility to come together and assist the people in need. Taking inspiration from the same, Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) is going to provide free meals to COVID-19 affected people in South Delhi."

Pathan, who himself had tested positive in late March recovered from the coronavirus and returned as part of the commentary panel for the host broadcaster Star Sports for the duration of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed midway during the season after the increase in the number of cases in the IPL bio-bubble. The Chairman of the IPL Governing Council has confirmed that season has been postponed and not cancelled and are looking for a window in September this year.

Pathan was part of the India Legends side which won the inaugural Road Safety World Series beating Sri Lanka in the final by 14 runs.