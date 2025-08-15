'There are things that...': Irfan Pathan recalls Gary Kirsten's 'exact words' that confirmed MS Dhoni's role in his snub

Renowned for his swing and precision, Irfan not only made a name for himself as a reliable wicket-taker in all formats but also attracted attention with his bold batting style. Irfan was a member of the team that clinched the first T20 World Cup in South Africa, led by Dhoni.

When Irfan Pathan appeared in cricket, people had big hopes for him. At 19, he played his first Test match in Australia, which is a tough spot for newcomers. He soon got noticed because of how aggressive, swing, and precise he was. Inside of a year, he was put on the ODI team and became a regular player in all forms of the game. He even played in India’s first T20 game in 2006 against South Africa.

But, in 2009 things changed. He was left out of the Test team the year before, and then he was dropped from the ODI team after a series against Sri Lanka. This was a big hit. He didn’t play in that format for three years, and at the time, ODIs were seen as more important than T20s.

He came back in 2012 but the Indian fast bowling group had changed. Players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma had become regulars. Irfan only played 12 more ODIs before his international career ended. He retired in 2020. Five years later, Irfan is talking about why he left the national team. The left-arm bowler, who was also a good hitter in the lower order, said that he was left out, and MS Dhoni made the call to bench him.

“It was back in 2009, when we were in New Zealand. Before that, my brother (Yusuf Pathan) and I had won matches in Sri Lanka. The situation in which we had pulled a win – if it had been anyone else in our place, they wouldn’t have been dropped for a year. In that match against Sri Lanka, we needed 60 runs from just 27–28 balls, and we won it from there,” Irfan began as he narrated the story during a chat with TheLallantop.

“In New Zealand, I was benched for the first match, the second match, and the third match as well. The fourth match was a draw because of rain. I wasn’t in the final match either. Then I asked Gary sir why I had been dropped. If there was something I needed to improve, he could tell me, but I wanted to know the reason I was left out.”

At that time, Kirsten served as India's head coach, and Irfan disclosed how the South African's explanation made it evident to him that Dhoni played a role in his exclusion.

“Kirsten gave me two reasons. He said, ‘There are things that are not in my hand.’ Those were Gary’s exact words. I asked whose hands it was in, but he didn’t tell me. I already knew whose hands it was in. The playing XI is decided by the captain’s choice. The decision rests with the captain, coach, and management. Dhoni was the captain at that time. I won’t get into whether that decision was right or wrong, because every captain has the right to run the team in his own way,” Pathan said.

“The second answer was that they were looking for a batting all-rounder at No. 7. Fair enough — my brother was a batting all-rounder, while I was a bowling all-rounder. The two were different from each other, but there was only room for one in the team. Nowadays, if you ask whether two all-rounders are needed, people would gladly take both.”

Also read| Is Shubman Gill out of Asia Cup 2025 plans? Report makes BIG claim ahead of squad announcement