Irfan Pathan pulls leg of cameraman who captured mystery girls during T20 World Cup, watch viral video

Source: Irfan Pathan Instagram

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan recently shared a hilarious video wherein he can be seen pulling the leg of one of the camera crew of the T20 World Cup 2022. Like any major tournament, the World Cup also saw fans flock to the stadiums, and plenty of mystery girls hogged the limelight during the World Cup.

Irfan caught up with one of the cameraman and pulled his leg for making people 'go viral' and the video is actually hilarious AF!

The cricketer-turned-commentator took to his Instagram handle and shared a short video with a cameraman from Australia, pulling his leg for capturing mystery girls during the matches.

'Tu kaun hai bata, sach bata," asks Irfan in the beginning of the video, to which the cameraman replies, "mai ek bas cameraman hun, gareeb sa cameraman, bas."

Then Pathan pulls his leg by saying, "Ye wohi banda hai, jo viral karta hai logo ko, aur khaskarke...," before pausing and teasing the cameraman for capturing mystery girls during live action.

"Bilkul bilkul mat jao, inki baaton pe mat jao..," chiped the cameraman next, pleading his innocence. Their hilarious interaction has gone viral all over social media.

"Dhundh diya aap logo ko wo banda @prasanna_pradhan," wrote Pathan in the caption.

For the unversed, one of the Pakistani fan had taken social media by storm after her pictures went viral on social media during Pakistan's semifinal clash against New Zealand.