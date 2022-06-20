Irfan Pathan omits Rishabh Pant from his ideal playing XI for the upcoming ICC T20I CWC

Irfan Pathan

After the completion of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa, the discussion around India’s potential squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 has gotten much stronger. Many experts of the games have started giving their opinions regarding what could be the ideal combination for Team India in the global showpiece event.

Rishabh Pant has been receiving a lot of criticism from the fans and former cricketers for his below-par performance in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa.

He scored just 58 runs in five innings at a poor strike rate of 105.45. Now there is a big question of who will don the wicket-keeping gloves in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Whereas, Dinesh Karthik returned to the international scenes after almost three years of gap after having an impressive IPL 2022 season with RCB. He scored 92 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 158.62 against South Africa and is included in the Ireland tour as well.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was among the first to name his best India XI for the big tournament which will be played in Australia later this year.

"In Australia, you need powerful starts because the ball swings and seams a lot. So you need a player who has a lot of experience," Pathan said on Star Sports.

Pathan picked Suryakumar Yadav along with two all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, in the XI. The cricketer-turned-commentator made an interesting choice while picking the wicketkeeper. He went with veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik instead of Rishabh Pant.

Irfan Pathan’s India XI for T20 World Cup 2022:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah