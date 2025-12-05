Irfan Pathan calls THIS Indian star 'unfortunate', hints end of road for 2026 T20 World Cup spot

Irfan Pathan has sparked debate after calling a current Indian star “unfortunate” and hinting that his chances of making the T20 World Cup squad may be over. Pathan’s comments have intensified speculation around India’s selection strategy and the player’s future in the shortest format.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has shared his thoughts on Rinku Singh’s exclusion from the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa. Just a few months back, Rinku demonstrated his poise by clinching the Asia Cup final against Pakistan with a winning boundary, yet he now finds himself omitted from the squad. The young batsman also traveled to Australia with the Indian team for the T20I series but only played in the XI once, in a match that was abandoned due to rain in Brisbane. Consequently, he didn’t even get a chance to bat.

Washington Sundar has been selected for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa in Rinku’s place, who was part of the Asia Cup squad. This decision further emphasizes head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav’s inclination towards enhancing all-round depth.

Pathan believes that Hardik Pandya’s return from injury ultimately cost Rinku his spot, and he mentioned that the squad chosen for the South Africa series is likely to constitute nearly the entire core, about 95 percent, of next year’s T20 World Cup team.

"Hardik Pandya is back so Rinku Singh is out. Rinku Singh is unfortunate but this was obvious once Hardik was ready to return. This squad is 90-95% of what India will pick for the 2026 T20 World Cup," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Pathan provided a keen analysis of India’s T20 strategies, focusing on their balance and key players. He pointed out the considerations regarding pace, all-round options, and spin depth, emphasizing that one particular player will significantly influence India’s success at the T20 World Cup — leading to his pointed comment below.

"India have to clear several things. Whether they go with Bumrah, Hardik and Shivam Dube along with the three spinners, Axar, Kuldeep and Varun Chakravarthy. But I believe Hardik's role will be the most crucial for India's progress in T20s and in the World cup. Him and one other finisher playing with him, those two will be most crucial for whether India winning the trophy again or not," he added.

India, placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia, will kick off their campaign against the USA on February 7 next year. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India are two-time T20I World Cup champions, having won the inaugural title back in 2007 and defeating the Proteas by six runs in a thrilling 2024 final, where Virat Kohli shone with a half-century in his last T20I match, and Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh executed a formidable pace choke during the death overs against the Proteas.

Also read| IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's red-hot form sets up blockbuster battle with Rohit Sharma for ICC No. 1 spot in 3rd ODI