Irfan Pathan calls Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I recall a 'big mistake'; makes strong case for young pacers

Irfan Pathan has raised questions over Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I setup, calling the decision a "big mistake". The former India all-rounder believes selectors should prioritise young fast bowlers and invest in building the next generation of India's pace attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a strong comeback to Team India after two outstanding IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The experienced pacer took 17 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that up with an impressive 28 wickets in 2026. RCB broke their title drought, clinching back-to-back IPL championships.

After a four-year hiatus, Bhuvneshwar was selected for the national team again and participated in the tour of New Zealand. He was subsequently included in the T20I squad for the fifth T20I against South Africa as well.

However, Bhuvneshwar's return has not gone as he had hoped, managing only one wicket in four matches. He was also left out of the playing XI for one game.

Irfan Pathan has weighed in on Bhuvneshwar's comeback, suggesting that the selectors erred in bringing him back into the squad. "In my opinion, where did the selectors go wrong? They made a mistake by playing Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this series. Look, there is no doubt that Bhuvneshwar is a good bowler and a senior player. However, playing him here, when the T20 World Cup is nowhere near, was questionable. If you were preparing Bhuvneshwar for the 50-over World Cup, which is closer, that would have made sense," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

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"By including him in this series, however, you missed out on giving young fast bowlers an opportunity. A youngster could have played in his place and gained valuable experience. Mayank [Yadav] could have played all the matches and gained that exposure, while Prince Yadav could have played too. You missed a valuable opportunity for your fast bowlers to gain good experience on New Zealand soil," he added.

Will Bhuvneshwar retain his spot?

Bhuvneshwar risks losing his position in the T20I squad due to his underwhelming performance against New Zealand. India is set to host a T20I series against Sri Lanka, where he might be replaced by Prasidh Krishna or another fast bowler. Following that, India will take on New Zealand in five ODIs and two Test matches.