Irfan Pathan breaks silence after outrage over 'GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi' tweet on Pakistan's win

Source: Twitter

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan recently stirred up a mini-controversy through his tweet after Pakistan defeated New Zealand to qualify for the final of T20 World Cup 2022.

Pathan tweeted that 'grace padosiyon ki bas ki baat nahi' but was subsequently trolled by Pakistani fans. However, the cricketer-turned-commentator has clarified that his tweet was not regarding the Pakistani players.

After Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semifinal of Wednesday by 7 wickets, Pathan took to Twitter and wrote, "Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai. (Neighbours, winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but grace doesn't come naturally to you)"

And this is not for the player. NEVER. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 9, 2022

This was after many Pakistani fans had instead of celebrating their team's win started to troll Indian players.

But after Pathan put out the tweet, he was criticised and had to clarify the same. Half an hour after his first tweet, the legendary pacer added, "And this is not for the player. NEVER."

Pakistan played like a really well-drilled unit as they first restricted the Kiwis to a below-par total of 152, and chased it down in 19.1 over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam notched half-centuries, whereas Shaheen Afridi shined with the ball picking up two wickets to help the Men in Green reach their first final after 13 years.

Last year too, Pakistan had reached the semifinals but lost to eventual champions Australia but this time around, they will be hoping to return home with the trophy itself.