Ireland vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Match: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Speeding car in Hyderabad loses control, rams into three on morning walk

PM Narendra Modi presents unique gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes set to leave CSK, not to take part in playoffs | IPL Playoffs | Cricket

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homecricket

cricket

Ireland vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 Match: Live streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch on TV

Ireland and Zimbabwe 3rd T20 match Live Stream information.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 10:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match:

Where and when is the Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match being played?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) match will be played on July 14, 2019, Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland. 

What time does the Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match begin?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. 

Where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast for Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) matches in India.

How and where to watch online Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I matchlive streaming?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) match there will be live stream broadcast on the official YouTube channel of 'Cricket Ireland TV'.

Where to get Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I live score and updates?

Ireland vs Zimbabwe (IRE vs ZIM) 3rd T20I live score will be on DNAIndia. For Live Scorecard click: HERE

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS or Adani Group: Which is the biggest Indian company? Check its market cap

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

Made for Rs 15 crore, this women-led film earned Rs 900 crore at box-office, the actress has now left films

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE