Ireland vs New Zealand Test to last only four days? Here’s why and what changes

Ireland and New Zealand are set to play a rare four-day Test match, with special playing conditions different from traditional five-day games. Here’s why the match duration has been reduced and the key rule changes fans need to know about.

Ireland and New Zealand kicked off the Test summer in the UK today, May 27, with something pretty unusual—a one-off four-day Test. After this, things shift gears as England, led by Ben Stokes, will welcome Tom Latham’s New Zealand team for a three-match series. Then, England takes on Pakistan for another three games in August and September.

This Ireland-New Zealand clash stands out because it’s their first time facing each other in international red-ball cricket. But that’s not the only twist. Instead of a traditional five-day Test, they’re packing the action into just four days, running from May 27 to May 30. That changes a few things, both for the players and anyone keeping score.

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Here’s how the four-day Test sets itself apart. Most of the basics are still there—each team gets two innings, and the game still ends with a win or a draw. But the pace is a touch faster. Players need to bowl at least 98 overs each day, which is eight more than the regular 90-overs-a-day in five-day Tests. And if a team wants to enforce a follow-on, they only need a 150-run lead, not the usual 200. Sessions are stretched out to two and a half hours, instead of the typical two. With these changes, teams have to adjust—not just tactics, but their stamina and approach too. Bowlers need to be ready to do more, while captains have less time to maneuver for a win.

So why try four-day Tests at all? Back in 2017, the ICC introduced them as an experiment, hoping to make hosting Tests more manageable for smaller cricket nations. Shorter games cut down on costs—less time means less money spent, and that helps more countries get involved with red-ball cricket.

This match between Ireland and New Zealand is actually only the fifth four-day Test ever played. South Africa and Zimbabwe had the first taste back in 2018, and the Black Caps are new to this format. Ireland has some experience, though, having played England twice in 2019 and 2023 at Lord’s. England hosted Zimbabwe for a four-day Test last year as well.

With four-day Tests, you get a condensed drama. Teams need to get creative and aggressive, and everyone—players and fans alike—has to keep pace. There’s history being written here, and it might just change how we think about Test cricket in the years to come.

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